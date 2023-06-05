Bam Margera Found After Brother Declared Him Missing and Asked for Help
GOOD NEWS
Bam Margera’s brother said the skateboarder and Jackass star had been found safe Sunday, just hours after he revealed that the troubled reality TV star had gone missing yet again. “If anyone in the LA area knows of [Bam’s] current whereabouts or a hotel he might be at please call the LAPD immediately,” Jess Margera tweeted early Sunday. “I am trying to get them to ping his phone but as usual it’s a whole huge process and I don’t think we have that kind of time. If you guys could all retweet this that would be really cool of you. Thanks for your help.” Peter Thompson, Bam’s attorney, told TMZ that he may have gone to Los Angeles to see his son. He said he had been in contact with Margera just yesterday and was attempting to reach out again. Later Sunday, Jess took to Twitter to confirm Bam had been found safe, adding the family had been concerned after texting them “some really heartbreaking dark shit.” He also thanked those who shared information on finding his brother. Bam’s disappearance came after a slew of worrying social media posts—including one in which he threatened to “smoke crack…until I’m dead,” unless he gets to see his son.