These Shorts Might Be the Most Comfortable Pair I’ve Ever Worn

Shorts are a vital piece of clothing that every closest needs—especially as the weather gets warmer. And, when it comes to working out and exercising in the heat, the right pair of shorts can make all the difference. I need mobility and comfort when I’m moving around, but I also need shorts that are sturdy enough to handle heavy wear and tear. I have worn several pairs of athletic shorts over the course of my life, but I cannot think of one pair that felt as good to wear as the Bamboo Ave. Boundless Short.

Yes, I do understand that this sounds like a major exaggeration, but it would be crazy for me to describe them as anything else but the most comfortable athletic shorts I have ever worn. The shorts are made of recycled water bottles and coconut fibers to create a durable and flexible material that moves with you. The coconuts also help the shorts remain naturally odor-resistant, making them great for extra sweaty workout sessions and humid summer days. The coconut and water bottle fibers mean that the shorts are also sustainably made which is a major positive for folks who are trying to be a bit more environmentally conscious in their day-to-day lives.

Bamboo Ave. Boundless Short Buy at Bamboo Ave $ 64

However, as I mentioned before, the best thing about the Bamboo Ave. Boundless Shorts is how comfortable they are—you’ll feel the difference as soon as you put them on. When you buy the shorts, you can choose between a pair with a liner or without one. I ended up opting for a pair with the liner and was completely shocked when I put them on. The shorts with the liner inside felt perfect with the liner very softly hugging my legs. The shorts are light and stretchy, so as I moved around I felt no restrictions on my mobility. Furthermore, even as I was sweating at the gym, the shorts remained cool and breathable.

Outside of the pure comfort of the shorts, there is a small zipper pocket on the inside of the front right pocket that is basically hidden unless you already know it is there. I enjoy knowing this pocket exists and I’ll always try and put something small and convenient to have with me in there just in case. It’s all about the details, after all.

