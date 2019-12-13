Boston Man Convicted of Murdering Two Boston Doctors in 2017 Sentenced to Life in Prison
The Boston man convicted of killing two doctors in their penthouse condo in 2017 was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Bampumim Teixeira, 32, was convicted of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping for the May 2017 slayings of Lina Bolanos, 38, and her fiancé, 49-year-old Richard Field. On Friday, Teixeira stood silently and nodded as he listened to his sentencing through a video feed away from the courtroom after two violent outbursts against prosecutors and the victim’s families this week.
Prosecutors say Teixeira sneaked into the couple’s 11th-floor penthouse before he bound their hands and stabbed them to death. He was shot by authorities and apprehended in the hallway of their building. Bolanos’ mother spoke briefly in Spanish with a translator during the Friday sentencing hearing, saying her daughter and Field “will love each other forever in heaven.” “We want to remember Lina and Richard for how they were and not how they left us,” Bolanos’ godfather, Michael Gibbs, later said.