Sweaters and cozy layers are the ultimate sartorial solution to keeping warm when the weather outside is frightful. Unfortunately, cashmere wool, one of the coziest and warmest fabrics money can buy, is a luxury material that often comes with a luxury price tag. Fortunately, Banana Republic is making it more affordable and accessible for Black Friday 2024.

The Banana Republic Cashmere Shop is stocked with items for both men and women that range in price, from $30 to $1,000. Its new Ribbed Trouser Socks are constructed from nylon, viscose rayon, and cashmere, are unisex, one size, and available in four colors—a great gift idea or elevated stocking stuffer.

The cashmere collection also includes accessories (think gloves, hats, and scarves), oversized sweaters (the Midweight Cashmere Turtleneck is a personal favorite), cardigans and more.

The 2024 Banana Republic Black Friday sale is already live and Banana Republic card members can enjoy an exclusive early-access Black Friday weekend. Discount details are as follows: All full-priced purchases—including cashmere—will be 40 percent off at checkout. The deal will extend through Cyber Monday, and continue Tuesday, Dec. 3rd, and Wednesday, Dec. 4. The brand’s Cyber Monday sale also includes new arrivals and sale styles.



