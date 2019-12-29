Banana Republic Is Taking an Extra 60% Off All Sale Styles Right Now
Start your 2020 off with a whole new wardrobe thanks to Banana Republic’s extra 60% off Winter Sale. Grab extra discounts on basics, shoes, accessories, and more. Take an extra 60% off outerwear like the Oversized Double-Faced Cocoon Coat, down to $97. Made from a wool blend, this cocoon-style coat is the perfect thing to throw over a cozy sweater this season. Speaking of cozy sweaters, guys can pick up the Wool-Blend Cable-Knit Sweater for $43. This marled sweater is perfect to throw over a button-down with trousers or pair it with some jeans and head into the weekend feeling comfortable and stylish. Look forward to 2020 with clothes you’ll look forward to wearing and save extra on.
