Banana Republic Is Taking Up to 50% Off Sitewide

The holidays are upon us and so are the holiday deals. Banana Republic is taking 30-50% off basically everything sitewide. To me, the best part about Banana Republic is that there is an item for practically any situation. There are day-to-day casual pieces, trendy pieces, even pieces that are perfect for a holiday party. We thought we’d give you a glimpse at some of our favorite picks.
Supersoft Cotton Crew-Neck Sweater, $55: This cotton-blend sweater comes in six different colors and has an ultra-plush finish for extra warmth.
Italian Merino Crew-Neck Sweater, $29: A classic crew-neck makes the perfect gift for any guy on your list. Choose from over a dozen different color options.
Sherpa Fleece Half-Zip Sweatshirt, $59: Go trendy with of-the-moment sherpa fleece. Fuzzy inside and out, this is a sweatshirt no one would want to take off.
Metallic Midi Dress with Slit, $71: Throw a blazer over this and a pair of boots and you have a classy work-to-night outfit. Throw on some heels and you’re party-ready.
Italian Melton Topcoat, $199: This wool-blended coat is lightly lined so it layers perfectly over a sweater. This is a piece that in one fell swoop adds a spark of sophistication to any outfit.
