Your New Favorite WFH Outfit is from Banana Republic’s Huge Memorial Day Sale
There’s nothing like wearing brand new clothes. The problem is that right now, we don’t really have anywhere to go. But, that shouldn’t stop us from enjoying the thrill of online shopping. Banana Republic gets that, which is why you should be exploring the massive up to 75% off sale they’re having for Memorial Day. Practically everything on the site is on sale, so you can find your next loungewear piece or home-office-ready outfit for a more affordable price.
Ribbed Polo Sweater Dress: Is this dress just a giant, fitted sweater? Basically. It’s machine-washable and stretchy, which makes it the perfect thing to wear when you just don’t feel like getting dressed but need to put on clothes.
Ribbed Polo Sweater Dress
Down from $139
Chore Coat: This chore coat is a great layer for right now. The cotton twill fabric is garment dyed, so it feels vintage soft, even though it’s brand new. It has two patch pockets on the front, plus a third at the chest to store your phone, sunglasses, wallet, or what have you.
Chore Coat
Down from $149
High-Rise Wide-Leg Performance Pant: These pants are made from a breathable, wrinkle-resistant, and UPF50+ rated material, so you can take them to your office, even if your office is your backyard. The wide leg makes it super easy to stay comfortable all day.
High-Rise Wide-Leg Performance Pant
Down from $99
SUPIMA Cotton Boxy T-Shirt: If you need a white T-shirt that won’t quit on you, this is it. The classic cut is boxy and modern, with a simple chest pocket and crew neck. It’s made from 100% SUPIMA cotton, too.
SUPIMA Cotton Boxy T-Shirt
Down from $35
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.