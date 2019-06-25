Get An Extra 50% Off Everything on Sale at Banana Republic Today and Tomorrow

With all the summer clearance sales flying around, we at Scouted like finding sales that include more than just last winter’s best — and that’s the case with Banana Republic’s Summer Sale.

Through tomorrow night, you get an extra 50% off all sale styles for both men and women, and more than 500 items were just added into the mix so we’re looking at summer-ready additions to your warm-weather wardrobe. Just add the already marked down item to your cart and you’ll see that extra half-off at checkout. The entire women’s sale section includes nearly 2,000 items so there’s something for anyone. The wrinkle-resistant, breathable, and easily packable Performance-Stretch Easy Pant is great to wear to work and then out for drinks — not to mention your weekend park plans. The extra savings bring these down to $36. Or check out the Picot-Trim Tank Top in Warm White — going for $21 while on this sale. Its semi-fitted design and delicate lace make this top versatile and luxe-feeling, and perfect for myriad summer plans. And if you want a full body solution, check out the Sandwash Modal Cropped Jumpsuit in Navy. It’s down all the way to $48 for the next two days. The men’s side of the sale includes more than 1,400 items. The moisture-wicking and anti-odor Luxury-Touch Performance Golf Polo in Black is $15 during the sale — meaning multiples are easy and more affordable. Or consider saving big on an investment in the Standard Italian Wool Plaid Suit Jacket, down to $179 during this sale and a staple in any serious wardrobe. For summer apparel upgrades, this kind of Bana Republic sale is a great chance to elevate high for some really low prices. Shop at Banana Republic >

