Bande's Virtual Fitness Studio Is the Next Best Thing to IRL Group Classes

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit nearly three years ago, access to gyms, fitness studios, and in-person group classes has been limited, to say the least. While many studios and fitness centers have re-opened with tighter restrictions and social distancing measures, the abrupt onset of the Omicron variant has, well, complicated things. If you're still hesitant about returning to IRL fitness settings but desperately miss the live feedback, human interaction, and enhanced motivation you got from connecting with other fitness-goers, Bande's virtual fitness studio is here to help bring the same level of interactivity to the digital space.

There are plenty of online fitness courses available today, from free YouTube videos and of course pricey interactive fitness tools like the infamous Peloton, Lululemon's fitness MIRROR, and the Tempo compact home gym, but if these simply aren't for you, Bande's live online fitness courses may be just the thing you need to help fill that void, In a nutshell, Bande's services are designed to "replicate the motivation, personal attention, and the palpable energy found in an in-person workout class, brought to you through your screen."

Bande Virtual Fitness Studuo

Bande offers both live and on-demand, two-way online classes led by world-class fitness instructors and range from cardio boxing, dance, pilates, HIIT, meditation—you name it. The best part is that the instructors aren't just teaching you—they can actually see you and the other participants in the class, which means they offer real-time feedback, form correction, and the same motivational strategies that you expect in real-life settings. It gives you the same sense of community that helps keep you motivated and accountable, except instead of having to commute over to the gym and mask up, you can do it from your living room or bedroom. Yes, it really is the best of both worlds.

Best of all, pricing is super affordable—it's probably far cheaper than your monthly gym membership. There are three different subscriptions to choose from: Starter ($40/month), premium ($80/month), which offers both live classes and real-time personal training sessions, and all-access ($180/month) which gives you unlimited access to courses and personal training as well as a $100 merch kit. Right now, Bande is offering a special where you can get a free 7-day trial and one month for just $4. If you're looking to keep your fitness goals on track without at home, it's the perfect time to give Bande's unique two-way virtual fitness platform a try.

Sign Up For Bande's Free 7-Day Trial

