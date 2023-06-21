‘Banging’ Noise Heard Near Site Where Titanic Sub Went Missing: Report
HOPE REMAINS?
A “banging” noise has been detected in the area where a submersible went missing off the coast of Massachusetts, according to a report. The vessel, which was on an expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, has not been heard from since Sunday—prompting a massive search-and-rescue operation. A Canadian aircraft that joined in the mission detected a noise near the site Tuesday after deploying several “sonobuoys,” according to an email sent to Department of Homeland Security leadership and viewed by Rolling Stone. The update stated that the aircraft “heard banging sounds in the area every 30 minutes,” though it did not state when the noise was first detected—or what may have been causing it. “Four hours later additional sonar was deployed and banging was still heard,” the email continued.