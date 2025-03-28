World

WATCH: Skyscraper Collapse Kills 3 and Buries Dozens Under Rubble in Earthquake Tragedy

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake created chaos throughout the region.

Tom Sanders
People stand near the site of a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with hundreds of people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Ann Wang/REUTERS

At least three people are dead and 81 others are trapped under rubble after a devastating earthquake collapsed a partially-built skyscraper in Bangkok. The incident is just one of many tragedies triggered by the powerful 7.7 magnitude quake which struck near the city of Mandalay in Myanmar on Friday morning before spreading to neighboring Thailand. At least 20 casualties have been reported in Mandalay so far, according to AFP, with an eyewitness claiming three people were crushed to death after tremors caused a mosque to collapse. “We all ran out of the house as everything started shaking,” an eyewitness in Myanmar told Reuters. “I witnessed a five-story building collapse in front of my eyes. Everyone in my town is out on the road and no one dares to go back inside buildings.” The country’s ruling military junta have declared a state of emergency following the disaster, but with the region embroiled in a civil war it is unknown how much help will be afforded. “The state will make inquiries on the situation quickly and conduct rescue operations along with providing humanitarian aid,” the junta said in a statement on Telegram.

Read it at Reuters
