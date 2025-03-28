WATCH: Skyscraper Collapse Kills 3 and Buries Dozens Under Rubble in Earthquake Tragedy

At least three people are dead and 81 others are trapped under rubble after a devastating earthquake collapsed a partially-built skyscraper in Bangkok. The incident is just one of many tragedies triggered by the powerful 7.7 magnitude quake which struck near the city of Mandalay in Myanmar on Friday morning before spreading to neighboring Thailand. At least 20 casualties have been reported in Mandalay so far, according to AFP, with an eyewitness claiming three people were crushed to death after tremors caused a mosque to collapse. “We all ran out of the house as everything started shaking,” an eyewitness in Myanmar told Reuters. “I witnessed a five-story building collapse in front of my eyes. Everyone in my town is out on the road and no one dares to go back inside buildings.” The country’s ruling military junta have declared a state of emergency following the disaster, but with the region embroiled in a civil war it is unknown how much help will be afforded. “The state will make inquiries on the situation quickly and conduct rescue operations along with providing humanitarian aid,” the junta said in a statement on Telegram.

Just experienced a 7.7 strength #earthquake in #Bangkok for close to 3 minutes. Its epicenter was Mandalay, Myanmar, over 1200 kms from here.



Despite the distance it swayed buildings; caused cracks, forced evacuations and rooftop pools cascaded much water to down below. Scary! pic.twitter.com/iIeV7WQWN6 — Joseph Çiprut (@mindthrust) March 28, 2025

Reuters