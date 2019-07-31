CHEAT SHEET
Bank Robber John Dillinger’s Body to Be Exhumed
Gangster John Dillinger’s body is set to be exhumed from an Indianapolis cemetery in September, more than 85 years after he was shot by the FBI outside of a theater in Chicago. Dillinger’s nephew, Michael C. Thompson, filed a permit on July 3 for the notorious bank robber’s body to be exhumed and reinterred at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Indiana State Department of Health approved the permit, and the process will begin on Sept. 16, according to the permit. Dillinger, one of the United States’ most notorious criminals, led a series of bank robberies across the Midwest in the 1930s that left 10 dead. The exhumation could prove to be difficult, as Dillinger’s father had his casket reburied under concrete and scrap iron, and topped with four reinforced concrete slabs to protect against grave robbers, the AP reports. While there was no official reason for the exhumation on the permit, some conspiracy theorists claim Dillinger was never actually buried in his marked grave.