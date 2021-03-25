Houston Bank Clerk Tricked Women Into Handing Over Their Phones and Stole Nudes, Prosecutor Says
TRUST NO ONE
A bank teller from Houston has been accused of tricking at least two young women into handing over their unlocked phones for help with their accounts, then going into their photos and sending himself their nudes. According to KPRC, Juan Esteban Ramirez was fired from his Bank of America job after two women, both 20, filed police reports against him. The first alleged victim walked into the branch last September to set up a new debit card. Prosecutors say she handed her unlocked phone over to show Ramirez her details, and he then messaged himself around 16 images of her either naked or in her underwear. The same week, a second woman alleges that same thing happened to her, but the situation got even worse. “In this case, he actually texts that victim from his personal cellphone and threatens her and says he has those pictures from her cellphone,” said Harris County Assistant District Attorney Keaton Forcht. Ramirez was arrested in January and faces two felony charges of unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material, but Forcht said there could be many more victims.