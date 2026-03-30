Banker’s Leg Washes Up on Beach 27 Years After Mystery Disappearance
A long-unsolved disappearance has been quietly cracked decades later after a banker’s leg washed up on a beach. Partial human remains discovered on a Northern California beach have now been identified as a banker who vanished in 1999, according to authorities and forensic researchers. The case began when a family searching for seashells on Salmon Creek Beach in Sonoma County in June 2022 came across a long bone containing surgical hardware, the DNA Doe Project said. Investigators later determined the remains belonged to Walter Karl Kinney, 59, a former banker from nearby Santa Rosa. “Thank you to the DNA Doe Project for helping us put a name to the human remains found at Salmon Creek Beach,” the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said. “We value this partnership as we continue working together to identify remains found in Sonoma County.” Researchers developed a DNA profile and uploaded it to the GEDmatch database in January, leading to a breakthrough linking Kinney to remains previously recovered in 1999. Kinney’s daughter remembered him as “smart, sensitive, almost to a fault,” adding that “this world was just too harsh a place for him,” the DNA Doe Project said.