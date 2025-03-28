Bankrupt Alex Jones is Getting Divorced Again

Infowars founder Alex Jones and his second wife Erika Wulff, with whom he shares a child, are divorcing. Jones, 51, and Wulff, 46, both filed separate petitions for divorce and requested restraining orders against each other, first in September and then in March, according to Page Six. They wed in 2017, the same year Jones’ first wife Kelly (Nichols) Jones was awarded joint custody of their three kids due to his behavior. Soon after, in 2018, Jones was sued for spreading fake conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. After a gunman opened fire on a first-grade classroom, killing 20 students and six educators, Jones claimed the attack had been staged by “crisis actors” in an attempt to enact stricter gun control laws. Four of the victims’ families plus an FBI agent later sued him for defamation, saying they had been attacked, stalked, threatened, and harassed because of his lies. He owes about $1.2 billion to the families for the various suits. He filed for personal bankruptcy in 2022, The Guardian reported, and Infowars is being sold as part of the case.