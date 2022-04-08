Bankrupt Tennis Star Boris Becker Found Guilty of Hiding His Wimbledon Wins
DOUBLE FAULT
Tennis player and six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker was convicted on Friday of four counts of violating the U.K.’s Insolvency Act, according to The Guardian. Becker was accused of not disclosing multiple assets—including prize money from two Wimbledon wins—when he filed for bankruptcy in 2017 over an unpaid £3 million loan. Becker, 54, had pushed back on the charges, which include removal of property, two counts of failing to disclose estate, and concealing debt, by saying he just acted on expert advice. Although he was found guilty on four counts, he was acquitted of 20 counts regarding the 2017 bankruptcy. The former tennis star will have some time to practice before a potential prison term; his sentencing is scheduled for April 29.