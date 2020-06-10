Banksy Artwork Stolen From Bataclan Theater in Paris Found in Italian Farmhouse
British artist Banksy’s stolen graffiti tribute to the 90 people who died at Paris’ Bataclan theater in the 2015 ISIS terror attack has been found in a farmhouse in rural Italy. The image of a young woman overcome with sorrow was painted on an emergency door shortly after the terror attacks that killed 130 people in several Paris locations in November 2015. In January 2019, hooded men used angle grinders to cut the work from the door and were captured on surveillance video carting it away in a pic up truck. Michele Renzo, the district attorney of L’Aquila in the Abruzzo region where the painting was found, said Wednesday that a joint operation between French and Italian investigators led them to a deserted farmhouse where the door section was hidden. A press conference is scheduled for Thursday. No arrests have been made.