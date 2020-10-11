Banner Flies Over VP Speech to Florida Retirement Community: ‘Pence Is Why You Can’t See Your Grandkids’

Read it at Tampa Bay Times
As Mike Pence spoke to retirees in Florida on Saturday, a banner towed by a plane flew over his head: “Pence is why you can’t see your grandkids.” The vice president addressed members of The Villages, the nation’s largest retirement community, warning the largely maskless crowd that the election would determine “whether America remains America.” It was not immediately clear who was behind the banner, which was captured on video. The Villages, usually a conservative stronghold, seems more and more contested territory in the 2020 election. On the same day as Pence’s speech, a parade of golf carts carrying senior citizens headed towards the polls to drop off ballots for former Vice President Joe Biden.