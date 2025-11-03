Bannon Details Dark New Plot for Trump’s Third Term

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has no problem bulldozing the 22nd Amendment to get Donald Trump a third presidential term.

Speaking on his War Room podcast Monday morning, Bannon, 71, said a “Trump 2028” campaign was “damn right.”

Bannon, a convicted fraudster, said he’s in talks with “one of the top constitutional lawyers in this country” about strategies to circumvent the 22nd Amendment, which limits a person to two presidential terms.

“As he works through this, his quote to me is ‘Bannon, you can drive a Mack truck through the 22nd Amendment,’” Bannon recounted, before adding: “So, suck on that.”

This isn’t the first time the longtime Trump ally has touted his plans for 2028. Bannon has repeatedly said there’s a plan in place to reelect Trump, 79, to the highest office. Just last week, Bannon told The Economist there were “many different alternatives” to trample the 22nd Amendment.

Bannon served as an adviser during Trump's first term. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

“At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is, but there’s a plan and President Trump will be the president in ’28,” Bannon said at the time.

He went on to call Trump an “instrument of divine will” despite not being “churchy” or “particularly religious,” explaining that “you can tell this from how he’s pulled this off.”

Trump himself has repeatedly said he was considering a third term in 2028, telling NBC News in March that he was “not joking” about exploring how he might remain in office. Last week, however, he conceded the Constitution makes it “pretty clear” he’s not allowed to run for office again at the end of his second and final term.

“I would say that, if you read it, it’s pretty clear. I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad,” he said, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Wednesday. “But we have a lot of great people.”

Just two days earlier, he said that he would “love” to run again and did not rule out attempting to do so.

The issue of an unconstitutional third Trump term has left the president’s base divided. Fox News host Mark Levin blasted Bannon on X last week for his 2028 plans, referring to him as a “self-serving impotent demagogue.”

“I’ve explained repeatedly a president can serve two full terms under the Constitution. That’s it,” Levin posted.

I’ve explained repeatedly a president can serve two full terms under the Constitution. That’s it. President Trump has been trolling the media and Democrats. He clearly stated today on Air Force One that he’s limited by the Constitution.



Third Reich Bannon, a confessed and… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 29, 2025

“Third Reich Bannon, a confessed and convicted fraudster felon, once again has lied to his audience,” Levin added. “And once again, the media kept reporting what this clown had to say—that the president would run for a third term. He lies to his audience, the left-wing media promote him, and he’s a self-serving impotent demagogue.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson has also claimed to have spoken with Trump about his 2028 musings.

“I don’t see a path for that,” Johnson told reporters at a Tuesday news conference. “I think he knows, and he and I talked about the restrictions of the Constitution,” the speaker added, claiming to have just gotten off the phone with Trump an hour earlier.