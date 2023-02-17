Bank CEO Becomes Latest Billionaire to Go Missing in China
‘UNABLE TO CONTACT’
One of China’s most prominent billionaires has gone missing, according to a report Friday, in the latest case of a tycoon vanishing in the country. Bao Fan, who founded the investment bank China Renaissance, has not been in contact with the company for days and efforts to reach him have been unsuccessful, the bank said in an update to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shares in the company plunged over 50 per cent after the bank informed shareholders it had been “been unable to contact Mr Bao Fan.” Bao is one of several financial executives to have abruptly disappeared without explanation for some period of time during Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption crackdown which has seen the likes of Alibaba founder Jack Ma also vanish from public life in 2020 after making comments criticizing market regulators.