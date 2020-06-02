CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Bar Owner Who Killed Black Man in Omaha Evicted
SHUTTERED
Read it at Omaha World-Herald
The Omaha bar owner who shot dead a black man during a night of protests—but will not face charges because prosecutors decided it was self-defense—has a new legal problem. The owners of the building where Jake Gardner’s nightspots, The Hive and The Gatsby, told the Omaha World-Herald they are evicting him. Gardner was at The Gatsby on Saturday night when his father shoved a young man, setting off a confrontation that ended with James Scurlock, 22, jumping on him and being shot in the neck. The building owners said they have been threatened and that Gardner was in violation of his lease.