Barack and Michelle Obama Endorse Kamala Harris at Long Last in Emotional Video

Barack and Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris for president, saying in a spot released by her campaign early Friday that they “couldn’t be prouder” to help propel her to victory.

The 55-second ad sees Harris taking a call from the Obamas while seemingly walking backstage at a campaign event. Former President Obama’s distinctive voice breaks in over the phone immediately: “Kamala!”

After Michelle greets her as well, the video cuts to a title card—“The Obamas Call Kamala”—before shifting to show the vice president standing in front of a black SUV. Holding the phone to her ear with the speakerphone button visibly on, Harris says, “It’s good to hear you both.”

“I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you,” Michelle says. “This is going to be historic.”

“We called to say, Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you, and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” Barack adds.

“Oh my goodness,” Harris responds, grinning. “Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me.”

The vice president goes on to say that she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are looking forward to “getting out there, being on the road” with the couple.

“But most of all, I just want to tell you that the words you have spoken and the friendship you have given over all these years mean more than I can express, so thank you both,” she says. “It means so much. And, we’re going to have some fun with this too, aren’t we?”

The official thumbs-up from the former president and former first lady comes a day after NBC News reported, citing four sources familiar with the matter, that an endorsement was imminent.

Some insiders told The New York Times shortly after that Obama was holding back his support to avoid the perception that he was puppet-mastering her anointment. Another explained to NBC that he was trying not to “overshadow” President Joe Biden, who on Wednesday night addressed the nation for the first time since announcing on Sunday he was dropping out of the presidential race.

In a follow-up post to his announcement letter, Biden praised Harris and urged Democrats to unite behind her. Harris announced her candidacy shortly after.

NBC’s sources said that both of the Obamas privately backed Harris, and that Barack had been “in regular contact” with the vice president, acting as a sounding board for her. Another source told USA Today that the couple was looking for the right moment to endorse Harris.

Harris, who reportedly made dozens of calls to donors and lawmakers on Sunday alone, said late Monday that she had “secured the broad support needed” from enough delegates to become the Democratic presidential nominee.

Over her five days of campaigning, she has racked up an impressive array of major endorsements. Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were quick to offer their support, while other party figureheads, like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, endorsed Harris after a pause.

“Officially, I have seen Kamala Harris’s strength and courage as a champion for working families, notably fighting for a woman’s right to choose,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“Personally, I have known Kamala Harris for decades as rooted in strong values, faith and a commitment to public service. Politically, make no mistake: Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute—and I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November.”