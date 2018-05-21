Barack and Michelle Obama Get Production Deal With Netflix

Read it at Variety
Netflix confirmed on Monday that Barack and Michelle Obama have “entered in a multi-year agreement” with the streaming platform to produce both films and series. According to a tweet, the former president and first lady will “potentially” be involved with producing “scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features.” The Obamas have yet to release statements on the agreement. This comes after reports that they were in talks with the platform to “produce a series of shows[.]”