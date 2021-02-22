CHEAT SHEET
Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen Are Launching a Spotify Podcast
This is just what 2021 needs. Spotify on Monday announced former President Barack Obama and legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen are making an eight-episode podcast. The podcast, “Renegades: Born in the USA,” will feature Obama and Springsteen speaking on a variety of topics from fatherhood to marriage to the state of America. The first episode is set to air on Monday. “It is a personal, in-depth discussion between two friends exploring their pasts, their beliefs, and the country that they love—as it was, as it is, and as it ought to be going forward,” Spotify said in a statement, adding that the two men “have formed a deep friendship since they first met on the campaign trail in 2008.”