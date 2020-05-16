CHEAT SHEET
    Obama Blasts Trump’s Coronavirus Response in Virtual Graduation Speech

    POMP AND PUT-DOWNS

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Former President Barack Obama delivered a virtual commencement address to the graduating class of 2020 on Saturday, and he took the opportunity to blast President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to the newly minted graduates of the United States’ historically black colleges and universities, he said, “More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.” The takeaway? “If the world’s going to get better, it’s going to be up to you,” the former commander-in-chief said.

