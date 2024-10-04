Obama Finally Hits the Road to Campaign for Harris
STAR POWER
Barack Obama is making good on his promise to do everything he can to help Kamala Harris win in November and embarking on a swing-state campaign “blitz” in the final weeks leading up to the election, a senior campaign official told Politico. The Democrats’ elder statesman will stump for the vice president in the Pittsburgh area on Thursday and then plans to crisscross the country visiting battleground states, the official said. The move comes as no surprise after the former president endorsed Harris within days of President Joe Biden bowing out of the race. “As president, she won’t just cater to her own supporters, punish those who refuse to kiss the ring or bend the knee,” he said during a headlining speech at the Democratic National Convention in August—a clear jab at Harris’ opponent, Donald Trump, who appears hellbent on jailing anyone who isn’t loyal to him. “She’ll work on behalf of every American,” Obama added. Officials haven’t said yet whether Harris will also appear at his Pittsburgh campaign stop.