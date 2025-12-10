Obama Gives Melania a Master Class on How to Read to Kids

First lady Melania Trump, a known hater of Christmas, could use a lesson from former President Barack Obama on how to read a picture book to children.

Both read to children this week ahead of Christmas, but only one seemed able to engage with their youthful audience.

Melania, 55, dressed in a dour all-black outfit to visit the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 5, continuing a decades-long tradition for first ladies to read to pediatric patients there.

First lady Melania Trump reads a children’s books to patients and their families at Children’s National Hospital on December 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

During her reading of the children’s picture book How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney? Melania did not show the children any of the illustrations that accompanied the story, nor did she use much inflection while reading.

In a clip shared by the White House, the children seated on either side of the first lady fidgeted and appeared disconnected from the story. A Santa Claus in attendance even began interacting with the kids during her read, as the children’s lack of interest grew.

Social media users were quick to point out how little Melania engaged the children during her read.

“Does she know how to read to children? Lady, hold up the book and show them the pictures!” one social media user pointed out.

“She reads these stories to Donald at night before bedtime,” one user quipped.

Another user pointed to her outfit choice, saying, “And once again, doesn’t take the coat off. Nothing screams of not wanting to be somewhere like leaving your coat on for a quick exit.”

I had fun reading to some Burke Elementary students at the Chicago Public Library today. When the Obama Presidential Center opens next year, we’ll have a new branch of the library for the community to enjoy. pic.twitter.com/IQVJSXRglt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 10, 2025

At a library in Chicago on Dec. 9, Obama, 64, surprised a group of children and received a much livelier reception. The students, who had just learned about Black heroes according to the Chicago Sun-Times, chanted “Barack Obama” as he entered the room.

The former president engaged with the children in an age-appropriate manner, showing them the illustrations in the picture book he read aloud.

He even jokingly referred to himself as “Santa Obama” while donning a Santa hat, notably sans coat.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in the 103rd National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the White House Ellipse on December 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Melania’s lackluster reading was not her first time acting like the Grinch during the holiday season. In November, Melania spent just two minutes and 50 seconds welcoming the White House Christmas tree in front of the press before escaping the festive affair. The first lady previously said she couldn’t care less about the Christmas holiday and found decorating the White House to be a burden.