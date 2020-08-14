Barack Obama Hits Trump for Trying to ‘Actively Kneecap’ the Post Office
‘UNHEARD OF’
During an appearance on his former campaign adviser David Plouffe’s podcast on Friday, former President Barack Obama explicitly called out his successor for trying to sabotage the U.S. Postal Service ahead of the 2020 election.
“What we’ve seen in a way that is unique to modern political history is a president who is explicit in trying to discourage people from voting,” Obama said. “What we’ve never seen before is a President say, ‘I’m going to try to actively kneecap the postal service to encourage voting and I will be explicit about the reason I'm doing it,” adding, “That’s sort of unheard of.”
Obama taped the podcast interview shortly after President Trump admitted that he was blocking funding to the Post Office in order to prevent universal mail-in voting.