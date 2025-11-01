Politics

Obama Is Now Not So Sure America Can Survive Under Trump

The former president is set to make a return to help Democratic gubernatorial candidates.

Ethan Cotler
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

CHICAGO, IL - August 20: Former president Barack Obama speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's nomination for president at the DNC.
The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Barack Obama, 64, is “not so sure” that “America would survive Donald Trump,” according to CNN.

People close to Obama told the outlet on Friday that Trump’s head-on attacks to deny Democrats power worry the former president about the fate of his party.

Eric Holder attends Lambda Legal Hosts 2024 National Liberty Awards at The Glasshouse on May 30, 2024 in New York City.
Obama’s longtime friend, Eric Holder, remains optimistic about America’s future. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

“The harm is so profound that this calls for both a different approach generally, and a different involvement specifically by President Obama,” said Eric Holder, the former attorney general and longtime friend of Obama. “There will be damage done along the way—there’s no question about that. We won’t win every battle.”

Obama and his aides are revising his strategy of maintaining a low-key public presence.

“He doesn’t want to be the leader of the party—he was the leader of the free world. But it feels like sometimes he’s got to speak his mind,” an insider said.

Obama, who declined an interview with CNN, senses his party’s views are shifting farther from where they stood when he served as president, but he wonders if he’s needed to maintain its relevance, according to the outlet.

WESTFIELD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 30: New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) speaks to commuters at a train station where she addressed the Gateway Tunnel Project on October 30, 2025 in Westfield, New Jersey. Sherrill, who is running against Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli for governor of New Jersey, was joined by former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Rep. Mikie Sherrill is running against Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli for governor of New Jersey. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Recently, Obama has been gearing up to return to the campaign trail—sort of.

He is set to campaign for two moderate Democrat candidates on Saturday—New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill and former Rep. Abigail Spanberger out of Virginia—ahead of the gubernatorial elections on Nov. 4.

Top Democratic officials and operatives told the outlet that Obama has struggled to return to the public stage to defend his views. But Trump’s calls to indict and shutter Democratic institutions have stoked his fears, according to CNN.

HANOVER, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 31: Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger (R) waits to speak during a campaign event at Ashland Town Hall Pavilion on October 31, 2025 in Ashland, Virginia. Spanberger will face off against Republican candidate Winsome Earle-Sears in the Commonwealth of Virginia’s off-year election for governor and other statewide offices on November 4. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Former Rep. Abigail Spanberger will face off against Republican candidate Winsome Earle-Sears in Virginia’s off-year election for governor. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“No one expected this: this bad, this ugly, literally the rule of law in play every day,” one insider said.

However, Obama has reportedly said in private conversations that deeply held beliefs must be “tested.”

“If you have convictions and they’re not being tested, then it’s just fashion,” Obama reportedly said.

The former president is reaching out to institutional leaders to urge them not to bow to the current administration, even if it would cost them financially, according to CNN.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 05: Former President Barack Obama looks on during the national anthem while attending the game between the LA Clippers and the Detroit Pistons at Intuit Dome on March 05, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Insiders said the former president was shocked and disgusted when many of the rich people in his social life conceded to Trump.

Still, Obama’s longtime friend remains optimistic about America’s future.

“If we are focused, if we’re willing to engage, if we are willing to do the work, the nation and our democracy can survive this,” Holder told CNN.

Barack Obama did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

