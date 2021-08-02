Obama Planning a Huge 60th Birthday Bash on Martha’s Vineyard
PARTY TIME?
For his 60th birthday, former President Barack Obama is hosting a party on Martha’s Vineyard and 475 guests are set to attend, Axios reports. Just a few weeks ago, hundreds of breakout cases of the virus were reported after Fourth of July celebrations in Provincetown, Massachusetts, which has since enforced new masking guidelines from the CDC, even for those who are fully vaccinated. Obama’s party will reportedly be held outdoors and all guests are asked to be vaccinated with a “COVID-coordinator” who will be tasked with making sure all safety measures are being followed. It’s unknown if guests will be required to wear masks, but Martha’s Vineyard is apparently not an area of high risk, according to the CDC. A source told Axios that guests will include director Steven Spielberg, and Pearl Jam is scheduled to play at the event. A spokesperson for the White House said that President Joe Biden will be unable to attend but “he looks forward to catching up with former President Obama soon and properly welcome him to the over-sixty club.”