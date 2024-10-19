Obama Mocks Dancing Trump & Questions His Mental Competency

Former president Barack Obama has mocked Donald Trump’s behavior just weeks out from the election, including his decision to stop taking questions at a town hall event and dance instead.

Speaking at a rally in Tucson, Arizona on Friday night for Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Senate candidate Ruben Gallego, Obama questioned Trump’s mental competence.

“I do have to point out that along with his intentions, there is also a question of his competence,” Obama said. “Have you seen him lately? I mean, he is out there, he’s giving two, two-and-a-half-hour speeches. Just word salads. You have no idea what he’s talking about. He’s talking about Hannibal Lecter. He’s talking about this. He’s talking about that.”

Obama: The point of a town hall meeting is to take questions. He just decided, you know what, I'm going to stop taking questions, and then he's swaying.. Can you imagine if I did that? Our playlist would probably be better. pic.twitter.com/AZ7motwOuR — Acyn (@Acyn) October 18, 2024

Obama then mocked Trump’s recent town hall in Pennsylvania, a key swing state, where he stopped taking questions and danced for roughly 40 minutes to a playlist that included Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” Rufus Wainwright’s cover of “Hallelujah,” Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain,” and “Memory” from the musical “Cats.”

“I’ve done a lot of town hall meetings,” Obama said. “The point of a town hall meeting is to take questions. He just decided, you know what, I’m gonna stop taking questions and then he’s swaying to ‘Ave Maria’ and ‘Y.M.C.A.’ for about half an hour. Folks are standing there, not sure what’s happening. Can you imagine if I did that? Can you imagine if Ruben did that? Right in the middle. Now our playlist would probably be better.”

Obama suggested that if the 78-year-old Republican nominee was your own grandfather you would probably call a family meeting out of concern.

“He called himself ‘the father of IVF,’” he added. “I do not know what that means. You do not either. He said January 6th was ‘a day of love’… You would be worried if your grandpa was acting like this. No, no. I’m not joking. You would, right? You’d call up your cousins and you’d say, ‘Have you noticed?’”