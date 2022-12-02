Obama Roasts Herschel Walker for Saying He’d Rather Be a Werewolf
BEAST MODE
Barack Obama got monster laughs in Georgia on Thursday night when he mocked Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s horror show speech in which Walker told voters he’d rather be a werewolf than a vampire. In a rally for incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), the former president lampooned Walker’s weird Nov. 16 campaign speech in which Walker claimed that a werewolf would win in a fight against a vampire. “Since the last time I was here, Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia,” Obama said Thursday ahead of the Georgia runoff election next week. “Like whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf. This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself. When I was 7. Then I grew up.” Obama added: “In case you’re wondering, by the way, Mr. Walker decided he wanted to be a werewolf, which is great. As far as I’m concerned. He can be anything he wants to be except for a United States senator.”