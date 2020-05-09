Obama: ‘Rule of Law Is at Risk’ After DOJ Moved to Drop Charges Against Flynn
Former President Barack Obama told erstwhile members of his administration on a private call Friday that he was deeply worried by the Justice Department’s handling of the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Yahoo News reports. The DOJ moved to dismiss charges against Flynn this week despite his earlier guilty plea. Obama reportedly said, “The fact that there is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free. That’s the kind of stuff where you begin to get worried that basic—not just institutional norms—but our basic understanding of rule of law is at risk.” The reference, he explained, was intended as an invocation of urgency in the upcoming election. He also called the Trump administration’s approach containing the new coronavirus pandemic “an absolute chaotic disaster.”