Barack Obama Says Women Are ‘Indisputably Better’ Than Men
The state of the world would dramatically improve if women were in charge of every country because they’re “indisputably” better than men, according to Barack Obama. Speaking at a private event on leadership in Singapore, the former president said the majority of the world’s problems are caused by “old men” standing in the way of progress. Obama said that, while he was in office, he often thought about what the world would look like if it was run by women. “Now women, I just want you to know: You are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us,” he said. “I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything... living standards and outcomes.” Obama was asked if he’d consider going back into political leadership, but said his time has come and gone. “If you look at the world and look at the problems, it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way,” he said.