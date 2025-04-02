Obama Photobombs Family Taking Cherry Blossom Picture

A family photoshoot in Washington D.C took an unexpected turn this week after they were photobombed by none other than Barack Obama himself.

Portia Moore was posing for pictures with her husband and two young children by some cherry blossom trees at the Tidal Basin on Monday afternoon when a middle-aged man wearing a baseball cap strolled nonchalantly into the frame.

Moore’s husband Damien Thomas thought he recognized the man and tried to grab his wife’s attention, but she was in the middle of a “peak mom moment” and was too focused on getting the children to stay still to pay him any mind.

“My husband’s like, ‘That’s Obama!‘” she told NBC Washington. “I didn’t know what he was saying. I was like, ‘Yeah, whatever. I’m looking at Preston right now,‘” she said.

But after the photoshoot was over, they asked photographer Briana Inell to go back through the camera reel and were shocked to find the 44th president and his bodyguard lurking in the background.

“She got the perfect picture,” Moore said.

“This story is one to remember and the picture is a family heirloom (literally). And nope, we did not bother him on his much needed peaceful stroll.”

Inell said she has spent 11 years photographing families and newborns, and makes regular trips to the Tidal Basin, which is often filled with tourists.

“I’m very used to people walking in on my pictures,” she said. “Usually, I’m editing all of the tourists out of the backgrounds for all my clients anyways, but this is the one photo that I won’t be editing out this person.”

Remarkably, after the photo was posted on Portia’s Instagram it was shared by none other than Obama himself, who reposted it and added the caption: “Preston and Belle, I hope you enjoyed peak bloom! My bad for stepping into the shot.”

The former president also shared his own snaps of the Tidal Basin and said: “It’s fun to be able to play tourist once in a while. The cherry blossoms were beautiful this morning!”

When asked by NBC if she had a message for Obama, Moore’s response was a simple one: “Come for next year’s shoot,” she said. “Same place, same time, same date. We’ll be here.”