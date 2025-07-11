Obama Steps Into the Ring to Deliver a Knockout Blow to Trump

The Democratic Party is getting a much-needed boost in the fight against President Donald Trump and the GOP, as former President Barack Obama returns to the fundraising fold.

Obama will be the high-profile guest at a fundraiser in Red Bank, New Jersey, on Friday, alongside Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin, Axios reported.

The event is hosted by outgoing New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy, and will also feature an appearance from Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who is set to face off against Republican Jack Ciattarelli in the state’s gubernatorial election this November.

Barack Obama raised a reported $85 million for Democrats during the 2024 cycle. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The intervention from Obama, a still-beloved and influential figure, will provide the Democratic Party a much-needed shot in the arm as it continues licking its wounds from the crushing 2024 election results.

The upcoming gubernatorial and state legislative elections in New Jersey are widely seen as a test of how well the party might perform in the 2026 midterms, where Democrats hope to reclaim control of the House and face the steeper challenge of winning back the Senate.

Backlash to Trump’s “Big, Beautiful” spending bill—which could strip millions of Americans of their health care coverage—has been cited as a potential pressure point for Democrats to exploit as they try to win back voters.

Barack Obama and Donald Trump are long-time political foes, but have never faced each other in an election. RICKY CARIOTI/Ricky Carioti / POOL / AFP

The New Jersey event will mark Obama’s first fundraiser since last November’s devastating election losses.

Since then, Democrats have been gripped by crisis after crisis, including calls to replace party leadership and continuing fears they’re failing to meaningfully challenge Trump and his hardline policies.

There’s also been criticism that the party’s aging lawmakers refuse to hand the reins to a new generation capable of delivering the shake-up many believe the Democrats desperately need.

The issue of the party’s gerontocracy was highlighted this year with the deaths of Gerry Connolly, Sylvester Turner, and Raul Grijalva within the space of three months. Had all three lawmakers been alive and voting along party lines, Trump’s “Big, Beautiful” spending bill could have been sunk during May’s House vote.

The last eight members of Congress to die in office were also all Democrats.