Barack Obama, Steven Colbert and 500 Other Americans Banned From Russia
Barack Obama, Stephen Colbert and Rachel Maddow won’t be going to Moscow anytime soon—Russia has banned them. In response to Biden Administration’s sanctions, the Kremlin is barring entry to 500 Americans, including politicians, company leaders, and entertainment figures, Agence France-Presse reported. Other big names included in the ban announced Friday are late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers, CNN anchor Erin Burnett and MSNBC host Joe Scarborough. “Washington should have learned a long time ago that not a single hostile step against Russia will be left unanswered,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.