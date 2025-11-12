Cheat Sheet
1

Barack Obama Stuns Veterans With Surprise Visit on Flight

HEROS' JOURNEY
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.12.25 2:26PM EST 
Published 11.12.25 2:25PM EST 
Image of Barack Obama meeting veterans.
Barack Obama's youtube

Barack Obama surprised a group of veterans on an honor flight from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C. The trip was organized by the Honor Flight Network, a nonprofit organization that provides travel for veterans and their families to visit monuments in and around D.C. The war heroes who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars were surprised to hear the former president on the plane’s intercom. “Hello, everybody,” he said as the passengers gasped from the former president’s recognizable voice. “What!” one person yelled in disbelief. “I just wanted to say thank you,” he said to the seventy-nine veterans and their families. A video uploaded to Obama’s Instagram showed him shaking their hands as they exited the plane. He presented them with a presidential challenge coin, as a gift of gratitude. Army veteran Joe Parr said, “I had tears in my eyes... I just couldn’t believe that there were that many people around that remembered us,” The former president shared in a statement: “The sacrifices that all of you have made to protect our country will be honored, today and every day.”

Read it at TMZ

2
TV Chef Dies at 43 in Helicopter Crash
‘MASSIVE SHOCK’
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.12.25 1:15PM EST 
Mynie Steffens, chef and author, died in a helicopter crash at age 43.
@meatmynie/Instagram

Mynie Steffens, a chef, author and co-host of a South African cooking show, has died in a helicopter crash at age 43. Steffens, a licensed pilot, died when the aircraft she was flying crashed on a farm close to Patensie, South Africa—in the Eastern Cape—on Nov. 10, according to local outlets. She had reportedly been spraying pesticides over a citrus farm’s orange crops when her “helicopter struck power lines and crashed,” the Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division explained in a statement to the George Herald. “The helicopter itself was substantially damaged due to impact force.” Authorities have launched an investigation into the crash, but the South African Police Service has yet to release a comment. Steffens was a co-host of the cooking show Speel met Vuur (Play With Fire) and later released a cookbook called Mynie Plays with Fire. Her co-host and friend from childhood, Aldi Van der Walt, told IOL that Steffens death was a “massive shock” and a “tragic loss.” She explained that Steffens was someone who lived life “to the full” and “could make time for people from every walk of life.”

Read it at Daily Mail

3
Elton John Throws Backstage Tantrum at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
‘MY PLANE IS WAITING’
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.12.25 11:21AM EST 
Elton John
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sir Elton John reportedly threw a fit backstage at the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday. The “Tiny Dancer” singer, 78, was upset at the ceremony’s organizers for taking too long, and yelled things like “What the hell is wrong with you? Nobody knows what they’re doing!” sources told Page Six. While waiting to perform a tribute rendition of “God Only Knows” to honor the late Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson, Page Six said that John shouted “My plane is waiting!” It’s not the first time John has melted down over a performance. In 2000, Tina Turner revealed during an interview on 60 Minutes that the “Bennie and the Jets” singer had “went into a rage” when Turner tried to teach him to play “Proud Mary” during a rehearsal for VH1’s Divas Live ‘99. “The mistake is you don’t show Elton John how to play his piano,” Turner explained during the interview. The Daily Beast has reached out to John’s team for comment.

Read it at Page Six

4
‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star Sells Merch to Cover Cancer Costs
DON’T WANT TO WAIT
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.12.25 12:41PM EST 
James Van der Beek arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

James Van Der Beek is selling memorabilia from his hit series Dawson Creek to pay for his cancer treatments. The actor, 48, starred in the drama Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003 alongside Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson. The father of six was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer last year and this past September he was absent from the show’s reunion in New York City due to his illness. He told Today.com that his life with cancer feels like a “full-time job.” The actor is selling memorabilia from the show at the Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction to fund his cancer treatments. The necklace that Dawson gifts to Joey for prom is estimated to be sold for $26,400 to $52,800. Dawson’s outfit from the show’s pilot episode is valued at around $4,000. Van Der Beek is also selling his cleats and West Carolina Coyotes Hat from his 1999 film Variety Blues. The actor tells People that this is the right time to give up “these treasures,” though he has “some nostalgia” about letting them go. He explains that “unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now.”

Read it at People

5
Grammy-Winning Superstar Set to Make Big Screen Acting Debut
SOMEONE LIKE HER
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.12.25 12:25PM EST 
Adele performs during her final Las Vegas residency show "Weekends with Adele",
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for AD

Pop superstar Adele is set to make her acting debut in a new movie directed by Tom Ford. The 21 mastermind joins the cast of Cry to Heaven, an adaptation of the 1982 Anne Rice novel set in an opera in 18th-Century Italy. She will appear alongside Nicholas Hoult, Thandiwe Newton, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Ciarán Hinds, Mark Strong, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Adolescence star Owen Cooper, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new movie was unveiled at the American Film Market with filming due to start in January. It is due for release in fall 2026. Rice sold over 135 million copies of her 40 novels with a number of them being adapted into movies and TV shows including Interview with the Vampire in 1994. She died at the age of 80 in 2021. Adele had been touted as a potential candidate to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl. Ultimately, it was decided that the Half Time Show would be headlined instead by Puerto Rican mega star Bad Bunny, sparking outrage among conservative circles and elements of Donald Trump’s MAGA supporters.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

6
It’s Official: Trump Just Killed the U.S. Penny
BIG CHANGE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 11.12.25 1:09PM EST 
GLENVIEW, IL - JULY 06: Pennies are displayed at Glenview Coin & Collectibles July 6, 2006 in Glenview, Illinois. Reportedly due to manufacturing costs, the US Mint may be contemplating discontinuing the penny. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
GLENVIEW, IL - JULY 06: Pennies are displayed at Glenview Coin & Collectibles July 6, 2006 in Glenview, Illinois. Reportedly due to manufacturing costs, the US Mint may be contemplating discontinuing the penny. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) Tim Boyle/Getty Images

The U.S. Mint is halting production of the one-cent coin following a February directive from President Donald Trump. The decision comes after the cost to make each penny soared above 3.6 cents, with the Treasury Department now projecting annual savings of around $56 million. The phase-out caught many businesses by surprise, with coin shortages forcing cash-handling retailers to adjust pricing strategies and some regional distribution centers to suspend penny orders. In the absence of nationwide guidance on rounding cash transactions, trade groups warn of potential lawsuits and operational confusion. Banks are worried about what the implication may be for cashing checks. “We want to make sure banks don’t suffer any inadvertent regulatory mishaps, because we’re trying to do the right thing and round in favor of the customer,” Steve Keneally, senior VP of payments at the American Bankers Association. “We would like to have something, whether it’s from a regulator or legislation, that gives us guidance.” Although routine minting is now at an end, the coin remains legal tender, with hundreds of billions remaining in circulation for the time being.

Read it at POLITICO

7
Russia Humiliated by New AI Robot It Was Really Proud Of
ROCKY START
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.12.25 11:12AM EST 
Acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sits next to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the start of a Peace summit on Libya at the Chancellery in Berlin.
KAY NIETFELD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Russia’s ambitions of having world-beating AI humanoid robots have suffered an embarrassing setback after its pride and joy fell over on stage. Developers rolled out Aidol to showcase it in Moscow, demonstrating Russia’s artificial intelligence prowess. But what was meant to be the announcement of its first AI-incorporated humanoid soon turned into an embarrassing calamity. The bot, created by Idol, tottered as it waved to the crowd, taking tiny, jittery steps. The Rocky theme tune, “Gonna Fly Now,” provided the backdrop for the underwhelming spectacle. It took a few awkward steps, and it face-planted. A part went flying, disappearing out of view. Aidol’s minders rushed to mitigate the crisis, dragging their creation away like an injured soldier on the battlefield. More team members rushed on to cover the chaos. Their black sheet got twisted. Rocky continued to play. “I hope that this mistake will turn into an experience,” Idol CEO Vladimir Vitukhin said. He previously said the machine, made of ​​77 percent Russian parts, was able to “smile, think, and be surprised, like a person.” He claimed the issue stemmed from calibration, saying it needed light for its sensors, but the room was dark, Meduza reports. The Sun reports it was later brought back onto stage to a round of applause.

Read it at Meduza

8
Bob Ross Paintings Fetch Eye-Watering Amount at Auction
THE JOY OF PAINTING
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.12.25 12:02PM EST 
TV painting instructor and artist Bob Ross.
TV painting instructor and artist Bob Ross. Acey Harper/Getty Images

Three paintings by beloved TV artist Bob Ross sold for a combined $600,000 at an auction on Tuesday, as part of an effort to raise funds for public broadcasting following the Trump administration’s funding cuts. The top seller was “Winter’s Peace,” a serene snowscape Ross completed during a 1993 episode of “The Joy of Painting,” which sold for $318,000 to a phone bidder. It was followed by “Home in the Valley,” which sold for $229,100, and “Cliffside,” which went for $114,800. All three pieces soared past their pre-auction estimates, which had topped out at around $50,000. The auctions are the first in what is expected to be the largest release of Ross’ original work, with around 30 paintings set to go under the hammer over the coming months, in an effort to fill a $1.1 billion void left by the elimination of public television funding earlier this year. Ross, known for his distinctive hairstyle and calm, encouraging demeanor, hosted The Joy of Painting on PBS for 11 years until his death from cancer at age 52 in 1995. The artist has only become more popular in the years since his death, with the Joy of Painting experiencing a huge surge in popularity during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020.

Read it at CBS News

9
Trump’s Tariffs Set to Send Christmas Tree Prices Soaring
NEEDLELESS EXPENSE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.12.25 12:15PM EST 
Trump / Grinch
Getty

President Donald Trump’s tariffs have thrown Christmas into chaos, as prices on various decorative essentials look set to soar. Artificial trees are expected to see a price spike of around 10 to 20 percent, while lights could increase by as much as 63 percent, importers have warned. The U.S. makes few decorations domestically, and the cost of internalizing the means of production would be enormous. Artificial tree retailer Balsam Hill CEO Mac Harman stated that if factories were to be relocated to the U.S., the cost of trees would likely increase from around $800 to $3,000. “When we make Christmas trees, some of the equipment is the size of a U.S. football field,” he told NBC News. “There’s a ton of capital that’s invested in these factories, and the equipment’s so big you can’t even pick it up and put it on a container [ship] and transport it.” He added, “There are over 20,000 people in China that manufacture Christmas trees. Many of those people are the ones that are experts in stringing the lights, and they’ve done it for a long time. They’re very fast at it. They’re good at it.” The Trump administration’s tariffs with China have at times risen as high as 145 percent.

Read it at NBC News

10
Fake Pilot Flew Passenger Jets For Months After Forging Qualifications
CATCH HIM IF YOU CAN
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.12.25 12:25PM EST 
MALAGA, SPAIN - 2022/08/21: An Avion Express Malta Airbus 320 flying on behalf of Eurowings landing at Malaga Costa del Sol airport. Avion Express Malta is the Avion Express subsidiary based at Malta International Airport. The carrier was granted a Maltese air operator's certificate and commenced operations on 20-May-2019 with A320 aircraft. Avion Express Malta operates ACMI services to scheduled and charter carriers. (Photo by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
MALAGA, SPAIN - 2022/08/21: An Avion Express Malta Airbus 320 flying on behalf of Eurowings landing at Malaga Costa del Sol airport. Avion Express Malta is the Avion Express subsidiary based at Malta International Airport. The carrier was granted a Maltese air operator's certificate and commenced operations on 20-May-2019 with A320 aircraft. Avion Express Malta operates ACMI services to scheduled and charter carriers. (Photo by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

An unqualified pilot flew passenger jets across Europe for months after forging his qualifications with fake certificates, a Lithuanian airline has revealed. The fraudster, who had only ever worked as a co-pilot for Indonesian airline Garuda, is alleged to have bluffed his way into a captain’s role after fooling his employer with counterfeited credentials, the Aero Telegraph reports. His employer, Lithuanian-based carrier Avion Express, is a “wet-lease” airline that specializes in providing aircraft with full crews to other airlines at short notice, with clients including EasyJet, TUI, and Sun Express, among others. An Axiom spokesperson confirmed an internal investigation into the incident was underway after the airline became aware of “unverified information regarding his personal experience.” The airline also emphasized its hiring practices are compliant with aviation regulations and that safety remains its “highest priority.” German airline Eurowings, which has worked with Axiom, told BILD, “The investigation into the case is the responsibility of Avion Express and is not yet complete – we are currently waiting for the facts to be clarified.”

Read it at Aero Telegraph

