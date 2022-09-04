CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Barack Obama Wins His First Emmy for Netflix Docuseries
WHAT’S NEXT—AN OSCAR?
Read it at Variety
Former President Barack Obama is one step closer to the coveted EGOT. Obama won the Emmy for best narrator on Saturday for his role in the docuseries Our Great National Parks, which premiered on Netflix in April. The award puts Obama halfway toward EGOT fame after he won two Grammys for best spoken word album for the audio versions of two of his books. Obama is also the second president to win an Emmy; Dwight Eisenhower previously won a special Emmy in 1956 for being the first president to conduct a televised news conference. The award was announced during the Creative Arts Emmys Saturday, with the full Emmy Awards set for Sept. 12.