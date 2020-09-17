Barack Obama’s New Memoir, ‘A Promised Land,’ Gets November Post-Election Release Date
‘PROUD OF THIS’
Former President Barack Obama will wait until just after the election to release his new memoir, A Promised Land. The New York Times reports that the hotly anticipated work—the first of two volumes—will be released worldwide on Nov. 17, two weeks after Election Day. It will cover his first forays into politics, his presidential campaign in 2008, and climax with the death of Osama bin Laden in 2011. Some 3 million copies have been ordered for the first printing in anticipation of extraordinary demand, according to the Times. Barack and Michelle Obama sold their memoirs to Crown as a package deal for a record $65 million. Michelle’s book, Becoming, has sold over 8.1 million units in the United States and Canada. Barack Obama said in a statement confirming the release date: “There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one.”