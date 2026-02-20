Obama Interviewer Regrets Question That Sparked Trump Firestorm
Podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen seems to regret raising a deeply contentious issue during his recent sitdown with former President Barack Obama after it sparked an absolute frenzy among MAGA figures. “What have I done,” Cohen posted on X in response to a clip of Donald Trump talking about possible evidence of alien encounters on earth. It follows after Cohen asked Obama about whether extraterrestrial beings exist over the weekend. “They’re real, but I haven’t seen them,” Obama said. Trump has since responded by ordering Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, along with “other relevant Department and Agencies,” to identify and release “Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important matters.” That post has in turn sparked a wave of frenzied support from top ranking GOP figures like White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Congresswoman Nancy Mace. “The truth belongs to the people,” Mace posted on X, along with a screenshot of the president’s message.