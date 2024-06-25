Barack Obama’s half-sister was tear-gassed in the middle of a live interview with CNN amid protests in the Kenyan capital Tuesday.

Auma Obama, a Kenyan-British activist, showed up to support demonstrators taking part in nationwide protests against proposed tax hikes. Police opened fire with live ammunition and tear gas outside the parliament, with the chaos unfolding even as Obama tried to speak with CNN.

“I’m here because look at what’s happening. Young Kenyans are demonstrating for their rights. They are demonstrating with flags and banners,” she said. Moments later, she began coughing along with fellow demonstrators as tear gas enveloped the group.

“I can’t even see anymore, we’re being tear-gassed,” she said.

Several bodies were seen by journalists outside the parliament after police opened fire, according to the Associated Press. A paramedic cited by Reuters said at least 10 demonstrators had been shot dead, though there was no immediate confirmation from police.

The unrest hit a fever pitch Tuesday as protesters stormed the parliament and legislators fled. Parts of the building were set ablaze before reportedly being put out by police water cannons.

Protesters have raged against a finance bill that would raise an extra $2.7 billion in taxes at a time when Kenyan citizens are already struggling.

“They are budgeting for corruption,” one protester told Reuters. “We won’t relent. It’s the government that is going to back off. Not us.”