Barbados Declares Rihanna ‘National Hero’ in One of Its First Acts as a Republic
FIRST THINGS FIRST
Overnight, Barbados became the world’s newest republic by removing Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state—and one of the new regime’s first acts was to officially declare Rihanna the island’s “national hero.” Dame Sandra Mason was sworn in as president in a historic ceremony in the capital, Bridgetown, early Tuesday. At the stroke of midnight, 396 years of the British monarchy’s reign over the island came to an end. Mason, 72, said in her inaugural presidential address: “Vessel Republic Barbados has set sail on her maiden voyage. May she weather all storms and land our country and citizens safely on the horizons and shores which are ahead of us.” Then, during the subsequent celebrations, Prime Minister Mia Mottley brought Rihanna on stage to declare her the national hero. Mottley said: “On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you, the designee, for national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty may you continue to shine like a diamond.”