Barbara Corcoran Apologizes for Fat-Shaming Whoopi Goldberg on The View
MY B, GIRLS
Barbara Cocoran, the 72-year-old real estate mogul and Shark Tank star, has apologized for a truly cold-blooded remark to co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday morning’s episode of The View. When Goldberg jokingly wondered if a pair of Good American jeans would “fit this COVID [butt],” her co-hosts largely protested that they would. Cocoran then jumped in to say, “And when you get finished with those jeans and decide you don’t like them, give them to me. I’m gonna make two pairs.” She laughed, but Goldberg looked speechless.
In a Twitter video posted Thursday afternoon, Cocoran spoke out while wearing what can only be described as a denim crop robe. Referencing Whoopi’s “phenomenal sense of humor,” Cocoran apologized to “anyone who I may have offended, unintentionally.” During the taping of the episode, immediately after Cocoran’s ill-judged joke, The View regular Ana Navarro was quick to come to Goldberg’s defense. “Wait, wait, wait—let me just tell you something. Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already on TV,” Navarro sniped, referring to Cocoran’s brightly patterned outfit. She then ripped her cue card in half as the audience whooped.