Barbara Thore, ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Star, Dies at 76
‘GREATEST GIFT’
Barbara Thore, the family matriarch featured in hit TLC reality series My Big Fat Fabulous Life, died on Wednesday night, according to her daughter, series star Whitney Thore. “Babs,” as she was known, was 76. Whitney announced her mother’s death in an emotional Instagram post, writing that Thore had died of “cerebral amyloid angiopathy,” a progressive cerebrovascular disorder that can cause “dementia, seizures, or like in my mom’s case, brain bleeding.” Thore suffered three strokes prior to her death, according to Whitney, the final one last month. Thore died “just as the credits rolled on her favorite movie,” her daughter wrote. Whitney called her mother the family’s “greatest gift,” recalling her “southern charm, her hilarious sense of humor, her well-timed witty remarks, her beauty and her ability to make everyone around her feel comfortable and cared for.” My Big Fat Fabulous Life, which premiered in 2015, aired the finale of its 10th season in October. Whether the show would be renewed for an 11th season was not immediately clear on Thursday.