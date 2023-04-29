Barbara Young, Star of British Soap Opera ‘Coronation Street,’ Dies at 92
R.I.P.
Barbara Young, who starred in British soap operas including Coronation Street, has died at 92, according to The Sun. “My beautiful, brilliant, opinionated, loud, warm-hearted, talented and singular mother died on Thursday night at 10.30pm,” Young’s daughter Liza Pullman wrote on Facebook on Saturday, adding that she “slipped away” after her and sister Cory had spent 30 hours by her bedside. Young starred in various other British programming, including Last of the Summer Wine and Casualty, but she is most remembered for playing the role of Doreen Fenwick, a retired exotic dancer and old friend of protagonist Rita Sullivan on Coronation Street. The show, which follows the lives of a group of working-class Brits, has become a mainstay of British TV and covered a range of topical social issues since it began running in 1960.