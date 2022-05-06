Barbecues are one of the most time-honored traditions of summer. Throwing some burgers or perhaps some brisket over the flames and having a few beers with friends is an iconic American tradition. However, there have been several updates to the American barbecue, and plenty of modern upgrades to standard barbecue equipment. With new gadgets, gear, and even outdoor games, barbecues can be transformed into a completely new event that still has all the same classic roots of the past, but with some fresh upgrades.

Make no mistake, we are not killing the classic barbecue in the place of some terrifying new world order, but instead simply improving upon the things that already exist and expanding the palette to incorporate new items. With all the modern technology we have at hand now, there is not a single reason to keep roughing it if we don’t have to. Here are the best modern barbecue essentials that can make your summer nights better than they ever have been before.

Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven Perhaps the biggest and most unique addition to a modern barbecue is the Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven. This pizza oven is relatively portable and is compatible with wood, charcoal or gas making it a fairly versatile item. The ease of use can make the Ooni Karu an obvious addition to any backyard barbecue with nothing spicing up the night quite like offering standard barbecue fare as well as homemade pizzas that you can customize however you like. The company also offers portable pizza ovens in different sizes or specific to wood chips if you are looking for something more specific. Buy at Ooni $ 800

Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Place The best way to wind down any good barbecue is by sitting around a bonfire and (preferably) eating s’mores or simply talking. The Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Place is the perfect way to do so without also causing a massive cloud of smoke that can start coughing fits or key into people’s eyes whenever the wind changes. The Bonfire Fire Place is a portable outdoor fire pit built for backyard barbecues and camping as well as for outdoor cooking with the pit comes with several attachments for pans, grills and much more. This is a versatile addition to any barbecue and could be used to serve nearly any purpose the yard requires. Buy at Solo Stove $ 240 Free Shipping

Outer Bug Shield Blanket Easily one of the most annoying parts about spending time outside during the warmer months is the onslaught of bugs that begin biting at your skin if you stay still for even a moment. The Outer Bug Shield Blanket is the best way to keep your skin safe without a sticky spray. The blanket is designed to be comfortable even in warm weather and is treated with Insect Shield technology to keep away a wide variety of bugs including ticks, mosquitoes, fleas and flies, among others. The blanket is also made of 100% recycled materials so if you are focused on buying more sustainable items, this is a viable option. Buy at Outer $ 140

BioLite AlpenGlow 500 As the starts to get darker outside, the last thing you want to do is end your barbecue or be forced to bring everyone indoors. Worse yet, turning on overly-bright backyard lights that ruin the immaculate barbecuing vibe you have so carefully curated. The BioLite AlpenGlow 500 is the perfect way to gently keep it bright enough outside without ruining the night. The lantern can be set to multiple different colors and temperatures (even a candle flicker) to match exactly the light levels you want and is 500 lumens. The lantern is rechargeable and can be used continuously for up to 5 hours. Buy at Biolite $ 140

Killer Hogs The BBQ Rub + AP Seasoning + TX Brisket Bundle For nearly any great barbecue, the importance of a good seasoning and rub simply cannot be overstated. Killer Hogs is a quality brand that offers a bundle of its classic BBQ Rub, AP Seasoning and TX Brisket Rub together. Each of these is packed with flavor and enough smoky heat to put a little extra kick into all of your food. The rubs and seasonings work well on meat as well as vegetables, so you can feel free to have all the food you barbecue and get a healthy dose of it on the outside. Buy at Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Thermacell E90 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller If you can’t get a blanket for every single person at your barbecue, the Thermacell E90 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller is the next best option. The device provides a 20-foot radius of protection against mosquitos to keep your entire party safe. The mosquito repeller is also completely odorless and does not release any smoke so you’ll be able to enjoy the fresh air without any interruptions. Additionally, the Thermacell E90 has a battery life of up to 9 hours so you can keep it on an entire day without interruption. Buy at Thermacell $ 50

Franklin Sports Horseshoes When it comes to good barbecues, having a game where you can loosely toss an item while holding a drink in the opposite hand is almost essential. The Franklin Sports Horseshoes fill that void perfectly and this set allows everyone to get in on the fun. The steel stakes can be set up anywhere and the cast iron horseshoes are durable and weighty for a satisfying toss. Each set comes with four horseshoes so you can break off into teams while you play. Buy at Amazon $ 40

GoSports 100mm Regulation Bocce Set If horseshoes aren’t your game, then Bocce is about as good as it gets. The GoSports 100mm Regulation Bocce Set can make you feel like a true professional Bocce player right in your backyard without the raucous crowds of millions or unbearable fame. This Bocce set comes with a carrying case, 8 high-gloss balls, a Pallino and a measuring ropes so you’ll never have to argue with your friends about whose shot was closer. The set is perfect for any outdoor spaces ,but if youve got a mostly dirt backyard, Bocce is without question your barbecue game of choice. Buy at Amazon $ 53 Free Shipping | Free Returns

