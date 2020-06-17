Lockdown-Flouting Michigan Barber Gets His Licenses Back

CHEAT SHEET
    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    The Michigan barber who made headlines after he brazenly thumbed his nose at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lockdown order had his licenses reinstated, his attorney said. Karl Manke’s legal troubles aren’t over, however: He still faces a misdemeanor charged filed by the county prosecutor and is slated to appear at an administrative hearing next month. Manke became a folk hero of sorts to the anti-lockdown crowd by opening his doors early; one judge ordered his barber shop in Owosso shut down, but that ruling was reversed by a higher court.