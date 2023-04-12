Ruggable’s New Barbie Collection Will Turn Your Home Into a Dreamhouse

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s official: the current Barbiecore trend has made its way into the home decor space, and our favorite washable rug brand has taken note. The Barbie x Ruggable Collection is here to turn your home into a bona fide dreamhouse. The collection is inspired not only by Barbie but also by art deco designs, Palm Springs architecture, and post-modern pop, giving it a grown-up, elevated appeal that will complement a wide range of home decor styles.

The Barbie x Ruggable collection contains four medium and low-pile rugs and two doormats to choose from in various color palettes (not just pink!) and geometric designs. “We are thrilled to partner with Barbie, an iconic brand that inspires playfulness and creativity,” says Jeneva Bell, Founder and President of Ruggable, in a press release for the launch. “At Ruggable, we built upon her timeless style and irreverent spirit to create unique pieces that will evoke fond memories for people of all ages.”

For those unfamiliar with the brand, all of Ruggable’s rugs have two pieces, the washable rug cover and rug pad, which makes it super easy to separate and toss the outer layer into the washing machine. Plus, Ruggable’s stylish rug covers are all designed to be durable and stain-resistant.

Whether you’re fully onboard with embracing the Barbie home decor trend or are just looking for a statement rug to add a pop of color to your space, the Ruggable x Barbie collection has an eye-catching option for everyone. Scroll through below to check out our favorite pieces.

Barbie Pink Ombre Rug $109-$729 I am officially swooning over this bright pink statement rug. It’s living proof that pink is no longer a juvenile color choice. Buy At Ruggable $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Barbie Fuchsia Doormat Add a pop of color to your front door with this Barbie doormat. Buy At Ruggable $ 179 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Barbie Signature Chevron Print Rug $109-$729 Black and white is not a color combo traditionally associated with the Barbie franchise, but we love this unexpected print. Buy At Ruggable $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

