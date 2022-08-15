Bring the Barbiecore Trend Home With These Chic Pieces

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a self-declared pink enthusiast, I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited about a trend than the current Barbiecore movement taking over... well, everything right now. Inspired by the upcoming live-action Barbie movie from Warner Bros. featuring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbiecore embraces the bold pink aesthetic. The trend has not only taken over the fashion and beauty spaces but now it’s bled over to the home space too.

Sure, you may associate pink with children’s rooms, but the latest Barbiecore home decor items feel anything but juvenile. Plus, you can take the Barbiecore trend as far as you want to. Add a pink velvet chair to your office to embrace a touch of the trend or invest in a center-piece-worthy blush area rug. The choice is yours. Scroll through below to check out our favorite Barbiecore home decor items.

Glasshouse Fragrances Pretty in Pink Candle If you’re not looking for a super-bold (or permanent) pink home decor piece, this candle is the perfect option. With notes of raspberry cupcake, cherry, and Tahitian vanilla, this candle smells so good you’ll almost want to take a bite. The best part? It comes in a bright pink glass jar which makes this an ideal accent piece for any living room, home office, or bedroom. Buy at Glasshouse $ 55

Ruggable Solid Tonal Fuchsia Pink Washable Rug Make a statement with this pink rug fit for a living room, bedroom, or playroom. This hot pink rug is machine washable, so you can easily toss it in for a deep clean without worrying about it falling apart post-wash. Plus, Ruggable offers an option for a cushioned rug pad so if you think you’ll be standing on it a lot give yourself a favor and make it more comfortable. Buy at Ruggable $ 220 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Smeg Two-Slice Toaster Unless you’re a morning person, waking up at the crack of dawn for work or school can be a hassle. However, you can make mornings more fun with this retro pastel pink toaster that’ll whip up two warm and crispy slices of toast in just a few minutes. Buy at Crate & Barrel $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Amazon $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Yaheetech Vegan Leather Desk Chair Down from $110 If you’re one of the remote workers out there, then you’ll want to consider this pink desk chair. With 360 wheels, this chair allows for fluid and easy movement and is designed to keep you comfortable all day long. Say goodbye to uncomfortable office chairs and hello to this light pink cushioned seat. Buy at Amazon $ 85 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Pillowfort Rose Pink Metal Nightstand Whether you need a place to rest your phone, books, or glasses, this pink nightstand will do just the trick. Yes, this is technically sold as a kid’s item, but we think it’s perfectly suitable for grown-ups too. Set it next to your bed for easy access and when you don’t feel like getting up. Buy at Target $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Luna Cooling Weighted Blanket This weighted blanket feels like you’re getting a million tiny little hugs. Designed to evenly distribute weight, this blanket provides the ideal amount of pressure to your entire body without sacrificing comfort. And, it’s even available in a light pink shade to fit the Barbiecore theme. Buy at Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Spoonflower Hot Pink Linen Wallpaper Take a dive head first into the Barbiecore aesthetic with peel and stick wallpaper that will transform your living quarters into Barbie’s dreamhouse. The easy peel and stick method makes it easy to apply and prevents pesky damage that sometimes accompanies traditional wallpaper. Buy at Spoonflower $ 120 Free Shipping

Julyfox Pink Velvet Softa For those looking to make a Barbiecore statement in their home, this affordable velvet sofa will do the trick. The velvet finish makes the bubblegum pink hue feel luxe—not childish. Buy at Amazon $ 390 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Jessica Simpson Pink Acrylic Stemless Wine Glasses Down from $20 Whether you’re having a girl’s night in or are just in need of some additional wine glasses, this pink set is perfect for capturing the Barbiecore trend. Available in a set of four, these glasses are great for wine, juice, sparkling water, and any other beverage you enjoy. And yes, they are dishwasher safe. Buy at Marshalls $ 7

Chalk Infinity Storage Set There’s no such thing as too much organization if you ask me. Utilize this baby pink six-piece storage set to keep those everyday household or beauty essentials organized. When you’re not using them, they can be stacked and stowed away for safekeeping and space-saving. Buy at TJ Maxx $ 40

